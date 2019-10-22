Canadiens voted to reelect Prime Minister Justin Trudeau despite the scandals that plagued his progressive agenda. Just last month, leaked photos of the Prime Minister surfaced from his college days with him dressed in blackface and brownface. Trudeau confirmed that the photos were of him and apologized, but as a progressive leader, it left a stain on his legacy.

“I should’ve known better, but I didn’t, and I’m really sorry,” Trudeau said regarding his Aladdin themed costume at a 2001 “Arabian Nights” party. The story broke a month before the election but Trudeau acknowledged that the photo was not about political timing, but about a mistake he made.

The legacy politician may have retained his position, but according to the Associated Press, he lost the majority in parliament which will hurt Trudeau in his attempts to pass legislation related to his liberal agenda.