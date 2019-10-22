Kim Kardashian celebrated her 39th birthday on Monday, and she shared some footage of her special day on social media.
The reality star revealed that Kanye West donated $1 million to her favorite prison reform organizations as a gift to her. This was a very thoughtful gift considering her recent criminal reform efforts.
“I got amazing gifts from my whole family and Kanye [got] me the most amazing bags,” Kardashian West tweeted. “But he also donated $1 million to my favorite charities that work so hard on prison reform on my behalf from him and the kids. This makes my heart so happy!”
The beauty mogul took a picture of the certificate from her husband and their children, North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 21 months, and Psalm, 5 months made out to the following organizations: Cut 50, Buried Alive Project, Equal Justice Initiative and Anti-Recidivism Coalition.
Kim Kardashian posted a selfie on her actual birthday thanking everyone for the love and describing her “relaxing” birthday.
