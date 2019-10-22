Lil Nas X has his second top 10 single with “Panini,” but that doesn’t mean “Old Town Road” isn’t done crushing records and stacking accolades.

The chart-topping and scene-stealing single has officially hit diamond certification by the RIAA. Diamond certification is provided to albums and singles that have sold a minimum of 10,000,000 units. The announcement of the achievement came from Columbia Records and is the fastest release to ever receive the certification in history.

OLD TOWN ROAD IS OFFICIALLY DIAMOND!! pic.twitter.com/3nR7fYJEE3 — nope (@LilNasX) October 23, 2019

And what would the achievement be without a little bit of Lil Nas trolling?