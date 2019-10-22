The University of Southern California on Tuesday told media outlets that the children of Actress Lori Loughlin are no longer enrolled at the university. Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose who are the daughters of the Full House actress were enrolled in the University under the falsehood that both were rowing crew for USC; neither one did.

Loughlin and her husband allegedly paid $500,000 to pull strings to get them enrolled, but it seems to have been all for nothing. The University did not reveal whether Olivia and Isabella left or were removed from USC.

Another actress, Felicity Huffman, is currently serving a 14-day sentence for her role in the scandal. Loughlin reportedly reached out to Huffman before she started her sentence. Loughlin has not taken any plea deal in the case as many others who were involved have already done.

Each day more parents are sentenced with some serving as many as 5 months in prison.