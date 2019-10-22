The Los Angeles Lakers have big goals for the 2019-2020 season and before LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rest of the LakeShow took on the Los Angeles Clippers, the team released a video to excite fans. The 60th-anniversary video was narrated by LeBron James but carried Nipsey Hussle’s “Grinding All My Life” as the music selection.

The video highlights the Lakers roster and the hustle that is needed to be a part of the storied Los Angeles franchise. The video closes with a glimpse of a court that has been renovated to honor Nip.

Check out the video below. Hopefully, the Lakers have a Nip-inspired uniform tucked away for later in the season.