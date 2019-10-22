SOURCE SPORTS: Micheal Jordan Doesn’t Believe Steph Curry is a Hall Of Fame Player Right Now

Micheal Jordan may have bumped his head and lost his mind.

Jordan sat down with NBC’s Craig Melvin for an interview on Today to talk about the two medical clinics he and his family founded in Charlotte to help underprivileged people. During the interview, MJ was asked whether he would still take Magic Johnson, Hakeem Olajuwon, James Worthy, and Scottie Pippen as his four teammates going up against anyone. He said he would. Melvin brought up Steph Curry, and that’s when MJ said Curry wasn’t a Hall of Famer yet.

Michael Jordan claims Stephen Curry is not a Hall Of FAMER yet. pic.twitter.com/0Ul9iRbPVT — League Alerts (@LEAGUEALERTSOFF) October 22, 2019

“He’s still a great player. Not a Hall of Famer yet, though. He’s not,” MJ said, punctuating his point.

Jordan is notorious for giving great players a hard time. He used to do the same with LeBron James.

Curry has already made six All-Star teams, won three championships, two NBA MVP awards, a scoring title, and he is the greatest shooter in the history of the sport. He is a career 43.6 percent 3-point shooter. He has revolutionized the game. If he retired tomorrow, he’d be a Hall of Famer. Michael is crazy for saying otherwise.

Last season, Curry averaged 27.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.2 assists, while shooting at 47.2% from the field and 43.7% from three. Without Kevin Durant, Curry will be out to prove why he is still one of the best players in the league.