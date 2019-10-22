Nicki Minaj is officially Mrs. Onika Tanya Miraj-Petty.

She revealed the news in an Instagram video panning across a table with a mug that reads, “Mrs” and a baseball cap that says, “Bride” on the front on top of it. There was a matching “Mr” and “Groom” mug and cap. From the looks of the caption, they jumped the broom Monday, October 21st.

In July the Queen rapper and her then-fiance Kenneth Petty were spotted getting their marriage license at a Beverly Hills Courthouse. California marriage licenses only last for 90 days, so it was safe to assume that Nicki Minaj was getting married sooner than later. And sure enough, she got married within that time frame.

The marriage doesn’t come as a surprise because Nicki has already been referring to him as her husband publicly. He made cameos in her recent music endeavors, “Hot Girl Summer” and “Megatron,” and additionally, she said she was getting married on her Queen Radio.

Congratulations to Nicki and her husband. The next step for Nicki is having a baby, which she said that she works on three times a day.