The second trailer for Nick Cannon’s She Ball movie is here, and this one is a lot more funny in comparison to the first one that was released last week.

The teaser below kicks off playing Chris Brown’s Indigo cut, “Wobble Up,” and shows the girls balling. From the look of it, DC Young Fly is the captain of the team opposing Cannon and Chris Brown’s team.

The movie tells a story of triumph against all odds as a young female athlete (played by Melody Rae Kandil) faces trials, tribulations, and triumph on and off the basketball court.

Fasion Love, Evan Ross, Cedric The Entertainer, and Birdman are also apart of the cast.

Nick Cannon describes why this movie is so important to him. “She Ball, is about community, and the inclusive nature of controlling your own background. It’s a story that doesn’t have any boundaries. It’s a sports movie, it’s a love story, and it’s a comedy. I grew up on movies like Above The Rim, Love & Basketball, and even Save the Last Dance. It has a little bit of a combination of these three movies but with its own message. It’s an action-packed movie that’s full of laughs, but at the end of the day, it’s really just a great story about human connections. Birdman and I have been talking about doing movies together for so long and it finally all came together on this project. Chris Brown who is like family to me and such a visionary is truly one of the most gifted and talented spirits to ever grace this planet!. With a partnership between myself, Birdman, and Chris Brown. We took this all into our own hands. That’s empowering for our industry, and I’m grateful to have worked with such a dedicated team and especially talented cast.”

Look out for She Ball in theaters on February 2020. Check out the second trailer below: