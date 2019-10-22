On the day that the 2019-2020 NBA season is set to kick-off, Roc Nation Sports has announced the signing of New York Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr.

The starting point guard will be entering his third season in the NBA, his first complete season as a member of the Knicks. Previously, he played for the Dallas Mavericks.

For his career, Smith Jr. averages 14.5 points and 5 assists over 122 games.

Yesterday, the New York Post reported the Knicks exercised the fourth-year option on Dennis Smith Jr., which is for $5.6 million in the 2020-21 season.