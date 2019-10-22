Alicia Keys, Lil Uzi Vert, H.E.R & More Take the Stage at 2019 Tidal X Rock the Vote Benefit Concert

Alicia Keys, Lil Uzi Vert, H.E.R & More Take the Stage at 2019 Tidal X Rock the Vote Benefit Concert

TIDAL X hosted its fifth annual benefit concert on Monday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and this time they joined forces with Rock the Vote to encourage the youth to participate in the 2020 Presidential election.

All of the proceeds will go towards causes that advocate for young people to vote.

The star-studded night, which was hosted by Miss Dominican Republic 2015 Clarissa Molina and Power 105.1’s, Angie Martinez, featured dozens of artists and surprise performances including, H.E.R., Fat Joe and Flipp Dinero.

The lineup represented different genres and age groups, and the Latin pop culture dominated the night. Becky G, CNCO, and Farruko represented for the Latino Gang, meanwhile, Hip Hop freshman like Lil Tecca and Lucky Daye graced the stage. Alicia Keys was the woman of the hour and her tribute to Brooklyn’s own Biggie, had the arena going crazy.

“I never got to rock with him,” she said as she smoothly transitioned from her own rendition of Biggie’s “Juicy.” “So this is like a dream for me.”

Although everyone was turning up and having a good time, the organizers did a great job stay on track. In-between sets TIDAL and Rock the Vote displayed facts about immigration and voter laws. Some of the artists on the lineup like Casanova and Nicole Bus prerecorded videos encouraging people, especially the youth, to exercise their rights to vote.

There were tables set up all throughout the Barclays Center for people to register to vote.

Lil Uzi Vert came out to close the five-hour benefit concert and performed a slew of his hit singles like “The Way Life Goes,” “New Patek,” and his mega-hit, “XO Tour Llif3.”