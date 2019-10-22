President Trump has been fuming ever since the House of Representatives opened an impeachment inquiry against tweeting almost every day about the “hoax” it is. On Tuesday morning, Trump took his anger several steps to far calling the impeachment process “a lynching.”

“So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness of any legal rights,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching.”

So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching. But we will WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2019

Trump has often used provocative language when addressing almost any issue, but comparing a constitutional impeachment process to the historic murder of African-Americans by hanging without judge or jury has caused a swift outrage on social media.

Lynching?! Sir, don’t you DARE invoke the darkness of America’s viciousness toward black people to defend your corruption. How dare you?!… https://t.co/rxoa5w9LaR — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) October 22, 2019

It is not a lynching. Let's not start dropping words that are important with real historic meaning where we water them down to nothing. https://t.co/6WDtPoV61Y — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) October 22, 2019

You are seriously comparing your impeachment to hate crimes against African-Americans? — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) October 22, 2019

A lynching? Removing a person from office is not akin to killing them. This kind of language is disgusting. — Cinnamon Roll (@cnmnrol) October 22, 2019

House Democrats have been investigating Trump ever since a White House Whistleblower revealed the content of a phone call Trump had with the President of Ukraine. In the conversation, Trump requested that the Ukraine government investigate his political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter who was on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

The issue with the call was that Trump seems to have withheld military funding to Ukraine in exchange for the investigation into Biden, otherwise called a quid pro quo.

This story is still developing.