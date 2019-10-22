Zion Williamson’s rookie season has hit a snag before it could take off.

The New Orleans Pelicans released an update on the star rookie, stating that he had surgery to address a torn right lateral meniscus. His recovery timetable is being put at six to eight weeks.

Update on Zion: pic.twitter.com/7Jn2jEdUVS — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) October 21, 2019

On that timetable, Williamson won’t play until mid-November at the earliest and near Christmas at the latest. No matter what, it’s cause for concern this early in his NBA career, and will definitely frustrate the Pelicans in their bid to become a Western Conference playoff team.

This isn’t going to do much to disprove reporting that there are concerns about Williamson’s weight, either.

Williamson has dealt with his share of injuries since the Pelicans selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in June. He left his summer-league debut in July after nine minutes with a bruised left knee, but it wasn’t considered a serious issue.

When Williamson was on the court in the preseason, he looked like the player everyone expected when New Orleans drafted him. The 19-year-old averaged 23.3 points on 71.4 percent shooting and 6.5 rebounds in four games.

His loss is a setback to a Pelicans team that has playoff aspirations, despite its youth.

There are still young players with a lot to prove in New Orleans — Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram — and some solid veterans in Jrue Holiday and J.J. Redick. But the Pelicans will just not be the same — or as much fun.

Fans in New Orleans and around the league will have to wait for the Zion show in December.