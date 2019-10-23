The Toronto Raptors received their championship rings for winning the NBA title in June and Drake got himself two — one the players received and another custom ring.

The rapper and Raptors ambassador shared photos of both rings on Instagram on Tuesday as the team opened up the new season.

The rings the players received are the ones that said “North” on them. Drake’s custom ring features the old Raptors dinosaur mascot.

The rings are the biggest and most valuable ever made, according to Josh Lewenberg. They contain more than 650 diamonds.

According to TMZ Sports, Drake went to a Beverly Hills, Calif., jeweler to get his own commemorative ring. His personal ring features a raptor in front of the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

“Drake had me fly to Turks and Caicos for an emergency design meeting,” the Beverly Hills jeweler told TMZ Sports. “It’s a championship that’s dear to his heart and he wanted to create an over the top ring that not only paid homage to his city but made a statement above and beyond anything else in history.”

Drake, a Toronto native, is a huge fan of the team and official ambassador. His partnership with the franchise included naming the practice facility after his company. He was seated courtside for the team’s home playoff games and got fans fired up at “Jurassic Park” during road games. Drake even became a big talking point throughout the postseason due to his involvement in multiple controversies.