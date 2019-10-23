Lyft announced a Job Access Program that gives it’s customer’s rides to and from job interviews and job training. This is a great opportunity for those who are usually tight on cash especially when seeking a job or waiting for that first paycheck.

The ride sharing app’s Jobs Access Program is a new initiative that aims to close short-term transportation gaps related to employment access and job training. Lyft states that for the unemployed, reliable transportation to a job interview or to the first few weeks of work can mean the difference between successful, long-term employment and lost opportunities. So they have partnered with several leading national and local organizations dedicated to workforce development in order to deliver free or discounted rides to people making their way through the employment pipeline.

The program will focus on three key interventions in the employment pipeline that are critical to individual success, and where transportation can play a major role: Rides to/from job training programs, rides to/from job interviews, rides to/from the first three weeks of employment, until individuals receive their first paycheck and begin to pay for their own transportation

Click here to find out how you can take advantage of this opportunity today.