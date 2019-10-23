Looks like Megan Thee Stallion may be adding filmmaker to her resume.

The H-Town Hottie was featured on Vogue Magazine’s 24 Hours With… and was asked about a script that she’s currently working on. “Oh yes, it’s for a horror film,” she replies. “Everyone knows I f—kin’ love horror movies.”

She was then asked to name her favorite horror flick. “I’m not even gonna lie to you, I think it’s ‘Evil Dead.’ I like movies that make you semi fall in love with the villain so you have sympathy for him. You’re not gonna want the villain to die, maybe he won’t die. ‘Cause I feel like every good story, you can’t just necessarily kill off the villain. That’s why the Batman never killed Joker. How the f—k would you have Batman with no Joker?”

Megan Thee Stallion ended off her day doing “hot girl sh*t” as she described it. She linked up with the Compton Cowboys and went horseback riding.

