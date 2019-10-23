Dwyane Wade is taking his talents to Turner Sports.

Wade has signed a “comprehensive, multiyear agreement” with TNT and WarnerMedia that will make him a basketball commentator and producer this season.

Wade also brokered a deal to become a creative director of special projects for Bleacher Report, and Wade and his 59th and Prairie Entertainment production company agreed to a deal to develop sports, lifestyle and entertainment programming for WarnerMedia.

He made his debut Tuesday and will be a part of TNT’s Tuesday night coverage of NBA games. Wade will also contribute to Turner Sports’ and CBS Sports’ coverage of the men’s basketball Final Four.

“I’m thrilled and grateful to be joining the WarnerMedia family with many exciting opportunities ahead,” Wade said in a statement. “I have great respect for TNT’s team of analysts and their longstanding commitment to quality sports coverage. After sixteen seasons in the NBA, I look forward to connecting with my fans in this new role and bringing my own perspective to the game I love.”

Wade recently retired from the NBA, following one of the most storied careers in the history of the game. In addition to his three NBA Championships, NBA Finals MVP and 13 NBA All-Star appearances, Wade was a two-time All-NBA First Team selection (2009, 2010), won NBA All-Star Game MVP in 2010 and led the league in scoring (2009).