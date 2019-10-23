Timberland’s iconic 6-Inch Boot has been a mainstay for those that love quality footwear — yes, that sentiment especially applies to New Yorkers! — and now it looks like seasoned designer Jeff Staple is putting a fresh take on the Big Apple classic with a new collaboration alongside his well-known Staple imprint.

A take on the fan-favorite wheat colorway, this collab keeps the core quality of the shoe intact with a few added details to make for a unique pair of boots. Ruff Hewn suede wraps around from the toe box to the medial and lateral shank portions, and also extends up to the tongue. The remaining parts utilize a more traditional smooth nubuck suede, with an interesting zig-zag white stitching pattern added on the shaft quarter panel. Other interesting specs include loop tabs on the back stay if you want to lace ’em up with some originality, a Staple pigeon motif on the heel tabs and hang tag, plus a standout gold side zip that truly gives this one a clean finish.

The Staple x Timberland 6-Inch Side Zip Boot is expected to drop on November 8 for $255 USD at select retailers, including BSTN who provided the product shots below: