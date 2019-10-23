Anticipation for the Disney+ streaming service has officially hit a fever pitch now that we’re just a few weeks away from the November 12 live date. With all that’s expected to be featured on the platform, including some of our favorite throwback Marvel cartoons, many people are ready to give all their money to Disney. However, it looks like a special set of Verizon users won’t have to pay a dime at all for an entire year.

We 👏did 👏that. 👏 And the announcements aren't even over yet… Stay tuned for more soon! — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 14, 2019

Variety reports that Verizon will be giving one year free of Disney+ to any wireless customer currently enrolled in one of the company’s unlimited-data plans. That will give them access to hundreds of films, shorts and shows produced by PIXAR, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic in addition to anything billed under the Disney name.

Peep the full details behind the new partnership below, via Variety:

When Disney Plus launches Nov. 12, the telco will begin offering 12 months of the video-streaming service to all new and existing 4G LTE and 5G unlimited wireless customers. In addition, Verizon will extend the same offer to new Fios broadband or 5G home wireless internet customers. After the one-year promo pricing expires, Verizon customers will revert to the regular $6.99 monthly subscription price (unless they cancel Disney Plus). The pact — under which Verizon is the exclusive U.S. wireless carrier partner for Disney Plus — should provide an immediate shot in the arm for Disney Plus’ initial subscriber count.

Going by the numbers, Verizon claims to have around 100 million wireless customers with about 50 million of those signed to unlimited plans. Basically, if the classic Spider-Man animated series or X-Men weren’t big enough selling points, this will by far be a deal breaker for many mobile users out there.

