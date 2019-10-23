Ever since his unfortunate murder last summer, late rapper XXXTentacion has developed a strong posthumous musical legacy that includes everything from appearances on Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter V album and the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack all the way to the release of his own chart-topping album SKINS. Now, it looks like the music will continue on in his memory now that a new song titled “HEARTEATER” has just been released to get us ready for his upcoming second posthumous record, Bad Vibes Forever.

Produced by longtime X collaborators John Cunningham and Robert Soukiasyan, “HEARTEATER” is comparable to his more emo-rock songs like the SKINS album closer “what are you so afraid of” and his Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single “SAD!” from the ? album. Another interesting fact to note is that XXXTentacion’s ex-girlfriend, Geneva Ayala, plays a prominent part in terms of inspiring the lyrics and reportedly starring in the song’s upcoming music video. While records released after an artist dies can be a little tricky, mainly when it comes to creative direction since that person isn’t around to make executive decisions, it must be nice for fans of Jahseh to hear his voice again with the anticipation of a full body of work to follow.

Listen to “HEARTEATER” above, the new posthumous single by XXXTentacion, which is also available on all streaming platforms right now. Let us know what you think of the track over on our Facebook and Twitter!