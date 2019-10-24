Blueface is skating away a free man after he was arrested in February and charged with a felony count of possession of a loaded firearm.

The Blast details the case was tossed out Wednesday by a judge who did not have enough sufficient evidence to convict the “Thotianna” rapper.

“Video evidence demonstrated the police misidentified Blueface possessing a gun. Justice prevails through video evidence, a fair judge and a bulldog attorney,” Blueface’s attorney, Alex Kessel, said to TMZ. “A rapper prevails on the merits of the case, not his celebrity status.”

The arrest occurred after police were tripped off to rappers in the downtown area of Los Angeles with money and jewelry, upon arrival, the group fled and guns were allegedly tossed during the run. Blueface and two others were apprehended and booked for the weapons.

