Cardi B is Setting the Record Straight About Comments She Made About Paving a Way for Female Rappers

Cardi B is setting the record straight about comments she made about her opening the doors for other female acts to be signed during a recent interview to promote her new Netflix series Rhythm + Flow.

I didn’t say I pave the way for female rappers but I deff gave the hood and women hope.Nikkas wasn’t collabing with females rappers.Labels where signing female rappers and putting them in a shelf and not focusing on them.Not giving them proper attention . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 23, 2019

She says men rappers wouldn’t deal with female rappers at all.

It seem like it was impossible for it to be more then one female rapper.These male rappers where not even takin Money from female rappers for a feature cause it seem far fetch for another woman to make it.I see so many male artists collabing wit females now even .. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 23, 2019

Some that are not mainstream because I know they don’t want to miss out on the opportunity in case they make it cause trust and believe slot of Nikkas I asked for features from when they see me they tell me “I shoulda believe”Deum I should have did the feature . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 23, 2019

And ya can deny it as much as ya want and say I’m crazy or stfuu but how many female rappers before me where getting chances or getting pushed ? They wasn’t believing and now they are ! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 23, 2019

And for the slow ones again NO ain’t made females want to rap cause bitches been rapping bitches been have talent but the music industry wasn’t believing and shitting on female rappers .and that’s Big Bentley. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 23, 2019

