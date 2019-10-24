Conor McGregor is returning to the UFC octagon next year.

McGregor said during a press conference on Thursday that he will fight again on Jan. 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, The Mac Life reports. After a year and a half lay off, the notorious one is looking to rewrite some wrongs in 2020.

So there you have it. #ConorMcGregor returns to the octagon Jan 18 2020. Opponent still to be decided…should the division #fearthereturn!? pic.twitter.com/LrdYfwVqqO — Michael Morgan (@mikewhoatv) October 24, 2019

“I would like to announce the return of The Notorious Conor McGregor will take place on January 18 in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada,” McGregor said. “That is my comeback fight. It’s 12 weeks this Saturday. I’m in prime physical condition. I have agreed to the date with the company. As far as the opponent, I have the opponent’s name, but for me, the game I am in and from experience, if I was to give you people the name, which I would love to do, I know the UFC would flip it because they’re a crafty company.”

McGregor then went on to say that he would be interested in fighting the winner of Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal. If he were to go up against Diaz, it would be the third fight in an epic trilogy that has seen each fighter win around thus far.

McGregor has not fought since UFC 229 when he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov via submission. The fight then turned into a brawl outside the octagon between the fighters’ camps and resulted in suspensions.

With McGregor apparently returning to the fold, it will be a good way to kick off the new year for UFC.