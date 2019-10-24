Just when you thought the final season of Power couldn’t get any wilder, it does. We have had our fair share of interesting cameos in this series, including Kendrick Lamar. Now that it is time for us to meet the father of LaKeisha’s son, Cash, Starz has pegged Jesse Williams to play the role.

The Grey’s Anatomy star will be on the Oct. 27 episode as Kadeem, the ex-lover of La La Anthony’s fallen character. Kadeem will partner with Tommy, played by Joseph Sikora, to both mourn and figure out what caused the death of LaKeisha.

“I promise you I’m going to find out who did this shit,” says Tommy to Kadeem. “And I’m going to make it right.”

Entertainment Weekly reports the appearance will be a one-off for Williams.

The episode will air this Sunday, Oct. 27, at 8 p.m. ET on Starz but you can catch a sneak peek below.