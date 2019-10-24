Jonathan Mannion was the last photographer to take pictures of Aaliyah before she passed in a fatal plane crash.

The shoot was about two decades about but the famed photographer vividly remembers his time with her. “I had to do 10 shots in four hours. She would say let’s have a moment of singing and she would belt out some tunes, so it was like hearing an angelic voice,” he told Page Six Tuesday at the launch of Moët & Chandon: Nectar of the Culture.

Mannion and the late singer linked up to shoot the cover for her self-titled, third studio album. “It was a relentless pace. She was charming, elegant and graceful all the way through. There is star power, and then there is something else. I really think she is the definition of grace and elegance.”

For the kids reading this who are to young to know who Jonathan Mannion is, he photographed all your favorite rappers. He shot over 300 Hip Hop and R&B album covers including Jay Z, Dr. Dre, Aaliyah, Outkast, Nas, Nicki Minaj, Brandy Norwood and Kendrick Lamar.