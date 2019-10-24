All-Star guard Kyrie Irving just set the NBA record for most points in a team debut in his first game donning the Brooklyn Nets jersey.

Irving dropped 50 markers in their first game of the season against the Minnesota Timberwolves, which is the most points for a player in a new team.

The highest-scoring debut in Nets history belongs to @KyrieIrving 🙌 pic.twitter.com/WokMxZfnx4 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) October 24, 2019

Irving started out hot right off the bat. He ended the first quarter with 12 points and already had 30 points halfway through the third quarter. All in all, he shot 17-of-33 from the field, 7-of-14 from deep and 9-of-10 from the free-throw line. He also had eight rebounds, seven assists, and one block.

Despite Irving’s historic night, the Nets lost in overtime. Irving actually had a chance to win the game via an off-balanced jumper but missed. He was clearly disappointed, though his teammates quickly comforted him.

All the hype surrounding a logical fusion of franchise and star came to immediate fruition as Irving, a New Jersey native, baptized his new home with a 50-point performance. He found a rhythm early and often and stirred the crowd with every other dribble. His performance set a Nets franchise record, and shortly after, an NBA record, for most points in a debut. And at his best, Irving remains laughably effortless. He converted more than half of his 33 shot attempts and seven of 14 threes, with eight rebounds, seven assists, somehow, with no turnovers. This was the version of Irving that Brooklyn hoped for all summer.

It was a great first game for Irving. Even with the lost, it showcases what could be in store for the Brooklyn fan base. Especially while Durant heals up before expectations really take off.