Lamar Odom Recalls Falling in Love With Khloe Kardashian While in Relationship With Taraji P. Henson

Lamar Odom Recalls Falling in Love With Khloe Kardashian While in Relationship With Taraji P. Henson

Lamar Odom is featured on this season of TVOne’s Uncensored series and he opened up about his past relationship with Taraji P. Henson.

Although they’re both in new relationships, the former NBA star opened up about his “immature” decision to leave the Oscar-nominated actress for Khloe Kardashian.

“I wish I would have done things different with her,” Odom confessed. “She was a little older than me, but I learned a lot from her because that was the most significant relationship as a grown-up that I had with a black woman.”

He continued, “I used to carry her picture on the road with me. Don’t nobody know that, except for the dudes that played with me. She gave me inspiration. A black woman working like that … that’s just as good with her craft as I am in my craft.”

Lamar Odom remembered a game he had against the Cleveland Cavalier when he was on his A-game thanks to Henson.

“I remember we were on the road for our longest road trip and we were playing Cleveland. And I went off on their ass, but part of the inspiration of me going back to see her and getting back to LA was one of the reasons I kicked their ass that night. I remember how I was feeling during that game and after that game. She inspired me.”

But as much as he cared about the Empire star, things ultimately ended because he was feeling the reality star, and he’s aware that he didn’t handle the break up appropriately.

“Things ended with Taraji because of me being an immature punk, I didn’t know how to tell her that I was falling in love with another woman named Khloe Kardashian.”

Lamar is a new relationship with personal trainer Sabrina Parr, and they seem to be going strong.

Odom’s episode of TVOne’s “Uncensored” airs on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 9 p.m.