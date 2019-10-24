As we wrap up the last quarter of 2019, many of us take this time to reflect on our accomplishments and the goals we have set for the future. Some may even feel as if they have not achieved all set out to accomplish.

International recording artist Jahmiel takes it a step further and let’s us know we ‘Blessed’. In his new single ‘I’m Blessed’ Jahmiel reflects on his year and how far he’s come, the obstacles he surpassed and the places he’s been. Letting you know blessings flow, you are a champion no matter what.

“When evil a work, just chant a psalms” according to Jahmiel give thanks every day and don’t make anyone or anything distract you. Produced by Emudio Records “I’m Blessed” is one if those club bangers, morning bangers and most of all tracks that will be on your playlist to motivate you.