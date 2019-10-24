Lizzo Ask Federal Court to Decide Who Gets Credit for ‘Truth Hurts’

Lizzo has asked the federal court to step in and help decide who has the proper credit for her top-charting hit “Truth Hurts.”

According to TMZ, Lizzo filed legal docs Wednesday in federal court asking a judge to declare the 3 men have no copyright on “Truth Hurts,” and no right to share in the song’s immense profits.

As we previously reported Producer Justin Raisen has accused Lizzo of stealing the line “I just took a DNA test found out that I’m 100% that bitch,” which is featured in her top-charting hit “Truth Hurts.”

Raisen says that the catchy line was a collaborative effort between him, Lizzo, his brother Jeremiah Raisen, songwriter Jesse Saint John and songwriter Yves Rothman for a song called “Healthy.”

The musician, Mina Lioness, whose tweet inspired the song shared her excitement on Twitter.