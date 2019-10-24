Red Bull 3Style, the largest global DJ competition in the world has announced the details for the USA national Finals, which will take over San Francisco on December 8, 2019.

The event will bring six of the best DJs in the country for a battle on the turntables and will go on to represent the USA at the 2020 Red Bull 3Style World DJ Championships in Moscow, Russia.

On hand to judge the USA nationals Finals are DJ Jazzy Jeff, Four Color Zack, DJ Puffy, and the Bay Area’s very own, J. Espinosa. Espinosa was the winner of the 2019 Worlds Finals in Taipei.

The competition is in the 10th year. Red Bull 3Style will bring 120 DJs in 20 National Finals all across the globe with the winners heading to Moscow. Four Wildcards will be announced following the National Finals in 2020. The Wildcards will come from countries that do not have a National Finals.

“I’m thrilled to have had the opportunity to work with Red Bull 3Style as a World Champion for the past year. Throughout this time, it’s been an amazing journey and a great experience to help Red Bull advance the culture of DJing and entertain music-lovers around the globe. Each year, whether I am competing or judging, I’ve witnessed so many unforgettable moments where world-class DJs from all over share their talents and I’m looking forward to seeing what they bring to the Bay Area in December!” said J. Espinosa.

You can learn about this year’s finalists and grab tickets to the event here.