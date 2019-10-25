If you don’t know who Angelica Vila is, then you’re going to learn today.

Fat Joe‘s protege walked the black carpet at the Tidal X Rock the Vote benefit concert on Monday (Oct 21). She wore a long sleeved, green tie dye, distressed dress with a turtle neck. She paired it with white knee high boots, white shades, and silver accessories.

Two Bees TV caught up with Roc Nation artist and she shed some light on why her vote is important as a young adult. “I feel like it’s very very important for me to vote because every vote counts one vote could make a difference.”

The host, Miss2Bees, tried to get her to weigh in on the Gina Rodriguez controversy with her rapping the N-word, but she played it safe saying everyone can do what they want.

When it comes to her mentor, veteran rapper, Joey Crack, she admits she has learned a lot from him and he stresses the importance of her keeping tunnel vision and not losing hersefl while perfecting her craft.

Check out the interview below: