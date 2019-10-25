Casanova Opens Up About Being Able to Vote for the First Time in 2020 Presidential Election as a Felon

Its been two years since Casanova last been at the Barclays Center, but he was in the building for TIDAL’s fifth annual benefit concert. The streaming service joined forces with Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization, Rock The Vote, an initiative that looks to bring awareness towards voter registration, education, and rights. The event was hosted by Angie Martinez and Clarissa Molina.

Two Bees TV caught up with the Brooklyn rapper on the Tidal X Rock the Vote black carpet, and the rapper opened up about being able to finally vote for the first time now that he’s off parole.

“I just found out like five months ago that felons can vote” the Roc Nation artist revealed. “Really?” Miss2Bees inquired. “What’s the process for that?” He continued, “There’s no process. You just go out and vote. But I think you have to identify as a felon on the paper, but I still have say so,” he said hopefully.

Felons “may register or vote at any election if: he/she has been pardoned or restored to the rights of citizenship by the governor, or. his/her maximum sentence of imprisonment has expired, or. he/she has been discharged from parole,” as per the New York State Attorney General’s site. But even if he was still on parole, he had a chance to make his voice be heard in the upcoming election.

In April 2018 Governor, Andrew M Cuomo, signed an executive order to restore the voting rights to New Yorkers on parole. “I am issuing an executive order giving parolees the right to vote. This reform restores the right to vote upon release from incarceration. “It is unconscionable to deny voting rights to New Yorkers who have paid their debt and have re-entered society,” Governor Cuomo said. “This reform will reduce disenfranchisement and will help restore justice and fairness to our democratic process. Withholding or delaying voting rights diminishes our democracy.”

Elsewhere in the interview, he admitted that he feels entertainers have a responsibility to make voting “cool.” “I think even with the youth we just gotta make it cool to vote and everybody’s gonna vote just like candy,” he said.

Check out the full interview below: