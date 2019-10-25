Diddy was well known for changing his name in the 90’s and early 00’s. But recent reports suggest that he changed it again as recently as last week.

TMZ reports that the mogul filed a petition to change his middle name from John to Love. So his full name will be Sean Love Combs.

The tabloid doesn’t say the motive for the name change, but this isn’t the first time he incorporated love in his name.

In 2017 he announced that he wants to go by Brother Love, or just Love.

I decided to change my name again! My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat pic.twitter.com/gArAXusygG — Diddy (@Diddy) November 4, 2017

Other than the name change, Diddy has been on mute recently. He reappeared over the Summer to defend JAY-Z’s controversial NFL deal.

Hov is one of the greatest to ever do it, he has been there more than anybody from the hip hop culture, including me. He’s always been so selfless and fights for other people. We as a people can not be divided and conquered at this time!! pic.twitter.com/mS4GRYUsoT — Diddy (@Diddy) August 26, 2019

But he’s probably been just spending a lot of time with himself. His current and past love affairs have been making its rounds in the rumor mill, but Puff is relatively quiet.

He is set to explore the impact and influence of Hip Hop at the Los Angeles Revolt Summit, popping off this weekend