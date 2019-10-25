Eddie Murphy has comedy fans on edge with anticipation since he announced his return to stand-up comedy. In one of his first interviews since mentioning the return, Murphy sat with Jimmy Kimmel and spoke about what will be coming in the future.

The star of Netflix’s Dolemite is My Name spoke about returning to the stage, stating that ie not putting pressure on how he will do when he hits the stage.

“I don’t be worrying about stuff like that,” Murphy said. “I tend to think constructively if I’m doing something creative. I’m thinking about making it as funny as possible because I wanna shut shit down when I do it but I don’t be thinking like ‘What’s gonna happen? What’re they gonna say? Are they gonna put me on the YouTube?’ That’s just part of the world now.”

Murphy’s Dolemite film is set to hit select theaters and follow up to the streaming service beginning in November.

You can hear Murphy detail his upcoming work below.