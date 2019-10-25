Two years ago when Eminem delivered his explosive freestyle coming at Donald Trump and the First Family, he was visited by secret service.

BuzzFeed News reports protection services interviewed him about the lyrics on the Revival cut, “Framed,” in addition to his freestyle at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards.

“A concerned citizen reported Marshall Mathers the rapper ‘Eminem’ had a new song called ‘Framed’ with an inappropriate comment towards President Donald Trump and a threatening comment towards Ivanka Trump,” the report claims.

“I want to know if your agency is investigating Eminem for his threatening lyrics about First daughter Ivanka Trump,” the unnamed TMZ reporter asked.

The agents cited Eminem’s lyrics in their report: “The song was about a murder that he could remember and must be ‘framed’ with the specific lyrics, ‘Donald Duck’s on as the Tonka Truck in the yard. But dog, how the fuck is Ivanka Trump in the trunk of my car? … ‘ cause I feel somewhat responsible for the dumb little blonde Girl, that motherfuckin ‘ baton twirler that got dumped in the pond, Second murder with no recollection of it.”

They also noted the Detroit native’s “awfully hot coffee pot” rap to prove that he has a history of being antagonistic toward Trump.

“This is not the first time MATHERS made threatening comments towards POTUS and his family. In June 2017, MATHERS freestyled comments that were threatening in nature towards POTUS,” they wrote.

Secret service met with Eminem on Jan. 16, 2018 and he reflected on the interview in the Kamikaze song “The Ringer.”

“Cause Agent Orange just sent the Secret Service / To meet in person to see if I really think of hurtin’ him,” he rapped. “Or ask if I’m linked to terrorists / I said, ‘Only when it comes to ink and lyricists.'”