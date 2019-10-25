Felicity Huffman Released From Jail After Only Serving 11 Days For Her Involvement in College Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman was released from prison on Friday after serving 11 days of her 14-day sentence for her role in a national college admissions scandal that exposed the rich and famous engaging in illegal schemes to cheat on standardized tests and buy their kids into some of the nation’s top schools.

Huffman began her 14-day sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution, a low-security prison with approximately 1,200 female inmates, in Dublin, California, east of San Francisco, on Oct. 15.

Huffman was set to be released from prison Sunday, according to prison records, even though that was the 13th day of her sentence. She was released Friday as is a normal policy for inmates who are set to be released on weekends, according to a prison official.

The 56-year-old actress admitted to paying for someone to proctor and correct her daughter’s college board test, which resulted in the score jumping 400 points above her PSAT performance to 1420 out of a possible 1600.

“Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion-designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are also among the 50 people charged in the scheme.

Eleven of the 15 parents still facing charges, including Loughlin and Giannulli, were hit Tuesday with new charges in a third indictment. The latest charge against the 11 parents is a conspiracy to commit federal program bribery. Loughlin and Giannulli have pleaded not guilty to money laundering and conspiracy charges.