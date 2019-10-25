If you know someone who works for the Department of Education, they are most likely overworked and under paid. There’s no training or workshops that can prepare them for the things that occur in an actual classroom, like a child coming from a troubled home.

“[The student] asked when the lady that puts food in his backpack was coming. It caught me off guard, because it is our guidance counselor and I wasn’t sure what he needed. I told him I wasn’t sure about this week since it is a short week. He told me he was out of it at home and needed more,” Brooke wrote. “Of course I asked what was in the bag that he liked so much. I asked if it was the macaroni bowls or the crackers, he said no. I asked if it was the spaghetti o’s, he laughed and told me no that they didn’t have those. Then it happened… he looked at me and said, ‘those little o’s (as he made a small circle with his hand), we don’t have those at my house, but when I do have them they give me a warm belly and help me sleep.’ I lost it, I cried in front of 20 little people. No kid should ever be hungry, ever.”

A Tennessee teacher, Brooke Goins learned that one of her students wasn’t eating enough at home and partnered with the other teachers in the school to create a pantry. Parents and community members began donating, then Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez caught wind of the news.

The couple are part owners to the food company Tiller & Hatch and decided to donate a year worth of food to the school’s pantry. “We are happy to be in business with partners who also believe no child should EVER have to go to sleep hungry,” the singer wrote in a caption on Instagram. “Everyone should have access to delicious, nutritious food. This was my favorite moment of the month and it’s one of the best things we’ve been able to do.”