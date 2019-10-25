While he sat with Zane Lowe for his pre-Jesus Is King interview, Kanye West revealed that he was addicted to pornography and linked it to stumbling upon a Playboy magazine left out by his father at age 5.

“Playboy was my gateway into full-on pornography addiction,” Kanye said. “My dad had a Playboy left out at age five and it’s affected almost every choice I made for the rest of my life from age five to now, having to kick the habit. It just presents itself in the open like it’s OK. I stand up and say ‘You know, it’s not OK.'”

He would detail the peak of his sexual addictions was during his now-infamous MTV Video Music Awards red carpet appearance where he showed drinking a bottle of Hennessy, which he called was a “rock star” moment.

Kanye now states that he is healed and is able to push away many of the temptations that he suffered from, while also challenging those who contributed to his Jesus is King album to do the same.

“There’s times where I was asking people to not have premarital sex while they were working on the album,” Kanye said.

Keep an eye out for Jesus is King whenever it comes.