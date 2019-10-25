Kanye West Provides Update on the Status of His Friendships with JAY-Z and Drake

When Kanye West sat down with Zane Lowe for an interview surrounding his Jesus is King album, many people expected answers to touch some of everything, including past beef. That indeed came as Kanye spoke, once again, to his relationships with both the 6ix God, Drake, and Big Brother, Jay-Z.

While discussing his new religion, Kanye would detail that he has found God’s sense of humor and it led him to hopefully get a phone call from Drake. The hope is to put the beef centered on Drizzy and Pusha T but also brought in West, to bed.

“God is funny. Drake literally lives four blocks down the street from me,” Ye said. “That shows God has a sense of humor cause we had a rivalry…You cannot be in service to God and be mad at your brother. I go to Drake’s house, walk over there with no security, ‘Here’s my phone number.’ I’m not trying to ring [the] doorbell. He might be busy.

“Me and Drake had the disagreement and he refused to talk to me for 6 months. That was so painful because expressing yourself is a form of therapy for people with mental health.”

West would move on from talking Drake on his birthday to shining a little light on how his relationship with JAY-Z currently stands.

“With Jay, I love all of these people, but you got to know there’s a lineage of Jay to Ye to Drake,” Kanye said. “It’s, this person is your idol. Then you get to know ’em, then you be friends, then you turn to frenemies, then you turn to enemies, and then you gotta bring back the positive energy. But that is the lineage of rap kings and inspirers.”

What has Drake and Jay had to say about Ye? Not much of anything as of late.

Jesus is King is set to arrive sometime this weekend.