Are the “Pretty Boys” pissed off or happy that they have found a celebrity Greek imposer in Chris Brown?

As homecoming season draws to an end, with Spelman, Morehouse and Hampton hosting their annual party this weekend, many are looking to the Kappas to explain why over the last three months Chris Brown has been able to shimmy without reprimand?

In his hit song “Heat” featuring Gunna, Breezy is seen perfectly coiffed dressed to the nines like he stepped right out of GQ. And STEPPED would be the operative word. In the video he borrows moves from two fraternities, Phi Beta Sigma and Kappa Alpha Psi for his silky smooth choreographer. While you can clearly see a slowed down Sigma Walk in the video, what has achieved the most attention (as The Nupes tend to do) is the Shimmy. Why?

Because clearly in this fashion forward video most people can associate the groove and look with those smooth Crimson and Cream brothers. Also… maybe because concert after concert, performance after performance you see Brown shimmying his shoulders (Oh he want to be honorary so bad!!!!).

While Chris is a celebrity faking the funk, there are some celebrities that are members of the fraternity.

Colin Kaepernick, GQ’s Citizen of the Year, wears the diamond proudly. Movie/ Television director and Philly native, Stan Lathan (also Sanaa Lathan’s pop) is a playboy. Christian rapper Lecrae gets his shimmy on. Megachurch pastor, Rev. Jamal Bryant is not only dipped in the the crimson blood of Jesus, but loves the crimson and cream that represents his frat. There are plenty more in all aspects of life. And maybe Brown wants to make a bid to join the ranks. Or maybe, he is just jacking and thinks appropriating this culture is cool.

What is interesting is that while Chris Brown has been bopping all over, dipping and doing the sacred dance like it is the new Milly Rock, some people have felt the wrath of Black Greek letter organizations for appropriating and encouraging people to do the stroll.