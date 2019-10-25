Kanye West is heading to Lakewood Church in Houston, headed by Pastor Joel Osteen.

TMZ details Ye and Joel speak on the phone occasionally and as recently as two weeks ago. The latest conversation was an invitation for Kanye to visit his megachurch, which has 45,000 members and is broadcast to 100 million homes in America and also tens of millions across the globe.

The invitation also extends a possible performance from West. While Kanye has not been asked to sing, because Osteen does not want to pressure him if the wants to the mic would be all his.

Joel is believing in Kanye’s faith adjustment to his life and believes the conversation has signaled a focus on a higher power.

Now only if the album could drop…