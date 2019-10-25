It’s been a tough week for Stephen Curry. His Golden State Warriors have yet to debut during the NBA’s opening week festivities, but the talk show circuit has not been kind at all. Earlier this week, the legendary Jordan remarked that Curry was “not a Hall of Famer” in an interview with NBC’s Today. While it’s possible Jordan was speaking in a literal sense, Kevin Durant didn’t do much to help out his former teammate in the news cycle.

During a recent appearance on the “Knuckleheads” podcast with Darius Miles and Quentin Richardson, Durant was asked to select four players to form a superteam, using any of his old teammates and his current teammates in BK.

“Kyrie (Irving), James Harden, myself…Draymond (Green) at the four,” Durant says. He notes he hasn’t played with many “All-Star centers”, but Miles suggests “that guy from Toronto”, prompting Durant to choose former Oklahoma City teammate Serge Ibaka.

Durant, of course, has yet to play in a game with Irving yet. The pair each signed with the Brooklyn Nets this off season, though their first collaboration will likely have to wait until 2020 with Durant still rehabbing from injury.

No ides why the man that helped him win two championships isn’t on his list. The same Curry who was a two-time league MVP before Durant arrived in Oakland. No word if Curry will respond or if he even has a top five list of his own.