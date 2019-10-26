The Internet was on fire last week after an interview Charlamagne the God conducted with Gucci Mane. GuWop blasted CTG’s co-host Angela Yee and DJ Envy in a moment that sparked numerous debates. With the dust settling, Yee has spoken about the incident with Too Fab.

“I just don’t really care. It doesn’t affect me, like, it’s not going to affect anything we have going on. I’ma just continue to do my job,” Yee said. “I guess it’s just par for the course. Every now and then, some person does something—somebody says something crazy about us and then they get a little press out of it. And then life continues. As long as he said we didn’t actually do anything, I’m fine.”

Will Gucci make it back to The Breakfast Club? Probably not, but of course, its not from a ban.

“Not when you threaten to slap one of the hosts. I don’t think that’s the smart thing to do. If you’re going to threaten to slap a host on the show I don’t think you should be allowed in the building. We take those things seriously,” Yee said.

Yee also stood on her own reputation and as far as wanting to date Gucci, she made it simple: “Just Google what he looked like in 2009 and you’ll see what I’m talking about.”