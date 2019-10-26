Black Ink Crew: Chicago star and WGCI host Charmaine Walker just experienced a huge loss as her mother Glenda Walker, who’s made several appearances on the VH1 show has [assed away. Charmaine’s mother became a highlight on the show bringing her spicy, fun and straight-forward and honest comments to her daughter. During one episode, Glenda mentioned she had been on hypertension medication which started affecting her kidneys causing them to fail.

Glenda, passed away on Wednesday, October 23 right before Charmaine and her fiancé were scheduled to get married next fall. We fell in love with her through our TV screens for her adoration and undying love for her daughter.

The WGCI radio host shared a heartfelt tribute to her late mother on Wednesday, writing, “Words can’t express how I feel 💔 I love you mommy and this is going to be hard to move on from. I assume it will get better over time.”

“You were the most loving woman on this planet and I hope to treat people with the same kindness that you always did,” the reality TV star continued. “My best friend, my mom. … I still have so much to share with you. I’m trying to stay positive but some moments are really hard. Thanks for being my number 1 fan since the day I was born. My diva mom I love you ❤️ 10/23/19.”

Check out some highlights of Glenda and Charmaine on Black Ink Crew: Chicago.

In the words of Mrs. Walker, “Right now, it’s time to build memories.” The Source sends our condolences.