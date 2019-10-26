Gervonta Davis announced on Friday that he’ll be moving up in weight class to take on Yuriorkis Gamboa this coming December. This will be the 24-year-old Baltimore natives third fight this year as he chases the vacated WBA lightweight belt. The fight will take place on December 28th in Atlanta.

“I’m excited to announce that I will be moving up in weight after being 3-time world champion in 2 different weight classes to face veteran Yuriorkis Gamboa,” Davis wrote on Instagram. Gamboa is currently 30-2 with 18 knockouts.

“Gervonta is an excellent fighter, but he has yet to face anyone like me,” Gamboa told ESPN. “All the sacrifices I have made in my career and my life — leaving Cuba and coming to this country to find a better life for my family — will finally pay off on Dec. 28.”

The 22-0 Davis is moving up in weight in a quest to fight Vasiliy Lomachenko who Davis called out earlier this year. A fight between Loma and Davis is expected to be huge with Loma currently holding two lightweight belts.

Davis vacated his Super Featherweight belt in his quest to move up to lightweight (135 pounds). Should Davis beat Gamboa, the Lomachenko fight could happen in 2020.