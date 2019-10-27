Kanye West dropped his 9th solo album Jesus is King on October 25th, and the project is projected to sell 275,000 copies according to Hits Daily Double. Chart data reported that the album is aiming for #1 on the charts.

US chart preview (via @HITSDD): @kanyewest's 'JESUS IS KING’ aiming for #1 debut with 225-275k — chart data (@chartdata) October 26, 2019

The new album is a product of Ye’s new found Christian faith. The album was pushed back a few times which is nothing new with the perfectionist that Kanye is. The Clipse, Kenny G, Fred Hammond, Ty Dolla Sign and more are featured on this 11-track project.

Chart Data also reported that all 11 tracks are in the Spotify Global top 40 with 9 tracks in the top 10.The album tracks have over 2 million streams each on Spotify.

Other Ye albums have re-emerged given the new album attention. My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Kids See Ghost, Ye and The Life of Pablo all re-entered the Apple Music’s Top 100.