Rihanna, Big Sean, Lil Uzi Vert and More Pop Out to NBA’s Opening Week Games

The NBA made its return with tons of riveting on-court action, new faces in new places and all the predictions and analysts taking over timelines to detail what will go down in the forthcoming months.

The return of action to the hardwood also brought out the stars to hit the courtside seats, including Rihanna, Big Sean, Lil Uzi Vert, Scooter Braun, J Balvin and a ton more.

The opening night in Los Angeles brought out Snoop Dogg, Chadwick Boseman, Tori Kelly, Lil Dick, Scooter Braun, Diana Taurasi, Lisa Leslie and more. The last game of the opening night was punctuated by a halftime performance featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

In Philadelphia, it’s not an opening night if the legendary Allen Iverson is not in the building. Also courtside with like The Answer was Michael Blackson and Lil Uzi Vert holding it down for the Sixers.

Rihanna was captured in the Los Angeles Lakers home opener once again showing love to her favorite player LeBron James, while Halsey performed during pregame.



Sliding across the country to New York City, Aaron Judge and CC Sabathia celebrated their Yankees postseason run at the opening night of Barclays Center, which brought the crosstown Nets-Knicks rivalry. At Madison Square Garden Tracy morgan, Robin Roberts, Fat Joe, Alicia Keys and Joey Bada$$ were also spotted at the game to see Kyrie Irving give his father his jersey at the end of the game.

Slide to the Midwest and you could catch the Detroit Player Big Sean hold it down for his hometown Pistons.

The NBA will bring some more high profile match-ups to fans this week as the Oklahoma City Thunder will get their first look at Russell Westbrook in a different uniform when they visit the Houston Rockets. In a playoff rewind, Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead the Milwaukee Bucks to see Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics on Wednesday followed by the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz clashing in what should be a clinic on defense. Thursday, Jimmy Butler and the Miami HEAT will look to slow down Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

