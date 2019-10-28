Dave East doesn’t have to worry about battery charges anymore because TMZ reports the case has been dropped.

In September the tabloid reported that the Harlem rapper was involved in an alleged threesome in Las Vegas that took a left turn. TMZ originally reported that Dave attacked a woman, but evidence proves that he was the real victim.

The case was dismissed after medical documentation was provided proving that Dave suffered from a concussion due to the altercation.

East took the opportunity to blast TMZ for reporting “fake news” which costed him an acting gig. “I TOLD YALL I WAS INNOCENT 🤷🏽‍♂️ HOW IMA FUCC UP A 3SOME SHITTIN ME LOST A WHOLE MOVIE ROLE OVER THIS FAKE NEWS ITS ALL GOOD CANT STOP WHAT ALLAH GOT PLANNED. OH YEAH @tmz_tv SUCC MY DICC..GOD BLESS & SHOUTS TO MY LAWYER U DA ILLEST SURVIVAL NOVEMBER 🎱TH 🤷🏽‍♂️”

Dave East’s attorney, Stacey Richman, gave a statement to The Source Magazine: “The woman threw a soap dispenser and bottles of champagne at Dave. One of the bottles shattered on the wall, sending glass flying and cutting Dave. Another bottle hit Dave with force in the head. The woman sought to continue her assault. Dave did not respond with violence. Instead Dave was concerned for everyone’s safety. Dave justifiably took the woman by the arm and put her out of the room. Dave did not assault anyone. He was ordered by his doctor to get CAT scan after the incident. We are waiting on the results. It was later learned that the woman had secreted Dave’s phones in her handbag.”

The criminal case is out the way now, so Dave East can focus on the release of his upcoming project Survival, which is slated to be released on November 8th.