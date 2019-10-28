After a paternity test was filed by the mother, a two-month-old baby boy was proven to be fathered by a 60-year-old Hip-Hop icon Flavor Flav.

Flavor, whose real name is Wiliam Drayton, was listed as the father by Kate Gammell, a former employee of the Public Enemy hype man, who will now be seeking child support after establishing paternity. Prior to the test, Flav denied the child was his and severed all means of contact with his former worker, who also worked with Chuck D. before working with Flavor.

A judge will decide how much the 60-year-old Drayton will have to pay in support in accordance with his current income.

TheSource.com will bring you updates to this story as it develops.