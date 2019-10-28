Rare Breed Entertainment is back in action on November 9 in Atlanta with their first volume of the unique “Ladies & Gents” battle rap event.

The unique set up sees not only female on female battles, but also females take on some of the culture’s best guys too. In particular, we see that the legendary Charlie Clips is back on RBE and takes on a Phara Funeral with a lot to prove after her very difficult encounter against Ms. Fit on NYC’s Queen Of The Ring earlier this year.

A quality card from top to bottom with a mixture of legend, current top tiers and well-developing up and comers, “Ladies & Gents” promises to shine a brighter light on female battle rap that has been significantly underrepresented in the past few years up until very recently.

Held in conjunction with RapMatic (BOSSCHICK RAINE), fans can expect a quality event with some close and heated battles. Ill Will and Chef Trez promises to be a classic, and depending on how T Rex handles the lead into his highly anticipated Tay Roc battle in Philly later in November. This could be a sleeper battle of the night versus Rosenberg Raw. The legendary E Hart is out to prove why she is still top tier after a disappointing overall 2 on 2 encounter against Jaz The Rapper and O’fficial on SMACK/URLTV’s Summer Impact card.

Full main battle card for RBE’s “Ladies & Gents” event is;

Ill Will vs. Chef Trez

Charlie Clips vs. Phara Funeral

QB vs. Chayna Ashley

T Rex vs. Rosenberg Raw

O Red vs. Shooney

E Hart vs. Melato Black

Floss Da Boss vs. Blve Cocaine

With a Pay Per View / Video On Demand Option by industry-leading experts Ruin Your Day, tune in worldwide to Atlanta on Saturday 09th November as RBE continues to push boundaries and challenge the norm in battle rap – rapidly becoming a dominant force in hip hop.