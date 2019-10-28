Kendrick Lamar killed it with all of his Nike collabs that dropped last year, and now the Compton rap king is returning to his Swoosh-shaped throne to deliver a special colorway for the React Element 55.

Kendrick Lamar x Nike React Element 55 coming soon https://t.co/hwPrZbUAcs pic.twitter.com/97mfb2Ps07 — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) October 28, 2019

A teaser in every bit of the word — K. Dot pulled a “post-and-delete” earlier today with the black & white image seen above — this grainy preview of the Kendrick Lamar x Nike React Element 55 did a great job at building enough anticipation without spoiling the upcoming big reveal. While Kendrick’s photo makes it hard to make out most, if any, of the shoe’s design details, leaked images obtained by the general sneaker community give a clearer look at what to expect. Monochrome-hued patterns split down the middle to create a stark contrast between the medial and lateral sides of the shoe, and the overall inso for some reason brings to mind moon craters, especially with the speckled React sole unit. We’ll just wait to see the official story behind Kung Fu Kenny’s latest kicking collab with the Swoosh, which is guaranteed to be a limited drop when it arrives in the very near future.

We’ll keep you all posted on when the Kendrick Lamar x Nike React Element 55 is officially revealed, but info from trusted sneaker release projectors like PY_RATES™️ (seen below) say it’ll drop as early as next week on November 5 for $150 USD.